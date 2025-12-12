The UK's King Charles III has said that his cancer treatment would be cut back in 2026, as he shared his "good news" in a televised national address.



"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors’ orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," Charles said in a rare video message on Friday as part of an annual televised fundraising drive to raise money for cancer research.

However, the British monarch, 77, who was diagnosed in January 2024, did not share what kind of cancer he is being treated for.

Charles said that he knows it “can feel overwhelming” but that he also knows “early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”