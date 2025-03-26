US lawmakers and rights groups have denounced the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University and Fulbright scholar, following her criticism of Israel, calling it an alarming crackdown on free speech and civil liberties.

Ozturk was taken into custody by masked federal agents in broad daylight, with authorities claiming she engaged in activities supporting the Palestinian resistance group Hamas — an allegation her family and advocates strongly deny.

Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib slammed the arrest, warning of escalating government repression.

"The Trump administration is abducting people off the streets," Tlaib wrote on Instagram.

"They are starting with people who stand up for Palestinians and human rights…but they won't stop there. Next will be environmental justice and abortion care advocates, those fighting corporate greed, union members, and others resisting Project 2025," she added, referring to the conservative blueprint for a second Trump term.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also criticised the administration's actions, calling them part of a broader assault on fundamental rights.

"This arrest is the latest in an alarming pattern to stifle civil liberties," Warren said. "The Trump administration is targeting students with legal status and ripping people out of their communities without due process. This is an attack on our Constitution and basic freedoms—and we will push back."

The Turkish Embassy in Washington says it is closely following the situation regarding Ozturk's detention, adding that all efforts are being made and contacts are being established with the US authorities.

Related TRT Global - Turkish academic faces US deportation over participation in pro-Palestine event

'Alarming act of repression'

Rights organisations echoed these concerns.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, Esq., executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Massachusetts chapter (CAIR-MA), called Ozturk's detention an "abduction" and an attack on academic freedom.