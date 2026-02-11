POLITICS
Carrie Prejean Boller ousted from US panel amid row over Zionism opposition
Dispute follows hearing where Boller questioned whether opposition to Zionism or criticism of Israel's aggression in Gaza should be classified as anti-Semitic.
Carrie Prejean Boller ousted from US panel amid row over Zionism opposition
February 11, 2026

Carrie Prejean Boller has been removed from US President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission following a contentious hearing on anti-Semitism, after she claimed commissioners were being pressured to affirm Zionism.

Commission Chair Dan Patrick wrote on X that the decision to remove Boller was his, accusing her of pursuing a "personal and political agenda" during Monday's hearing.

"No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue," Patrick wrote, adding that what happened was "clearly, without question" grounds for her removal.

Boller said in a statement that she would not resign and rejected accusations that she had pursued a political agenda.

"Forcing people to affirm Zionism as a condition of participation is not only wrong, it is directly contrary to religious freedom, especially on a body created to protect conscience," she wrote.

"As a Catholic, I have both a constitutional right and a God-given freedom of religion and conscience not to endorse a political ideology or a government that is carrying out mass civilian killing and starvation."

The dispute has stemmed from a heated hearing in Washington, DC, where commissioners questioned witnesses about anti-Semitism in the United States.

Boller asked whether criticism of Israel, opposition to Zionism, or protests against Israel's war in Gaza should be considered "anti-Semitic."

"If I don't support the political state of Israel, am I an anti-Semite, yes or no?" she asked.

In a further statement, Boller said she wore an American flag pin alongside a Palestinian flag in solidarity with civilians in Gaza and accused some participants of conflating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

"Disagreeing with a government's policies is not "derangement." It is a constitutional right and, for me, a matter of Catholic conscience," she wrote.

