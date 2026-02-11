Carrie Prejean Boller has been removed from US President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission following a contentious hearing on anti-Semitism, after she claimed commissioners were being pressured to affirm Zionism.

Commission Chair Dan Patrick wrote on X that the decision to remove Boller was his, accusing her of pursuing a "personal and political agenda" during Monday's hearing.

"No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue," Patrick wrote, adding that what happened was "clearly, without question" grounds for her removal.

Boller said in a statement that she would not resign and rejected accusations that she had pursued a political agenda.

"Forcing people to affirm Zionism as a condition of participation is not only wrong, it is directly contrary to religious freedom, especially on a body created to protect conscience," she wrote.

"As a Catholic, I have both a constitutional right and a God-given freedom of religion and conscience not to endorse a political ideology or a government that is carrying out mass civilian killing and starvation."