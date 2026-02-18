The Kremlin has said that neither China nor Russia have carried out secret nuclear tests, noting Beijing had denied US accusations that it had done so.

"We've heard many references to certain tests. Both the Russian Federation and China have been mentioned in this regard. Neither the Russian Federation nor China has conducted any nuclear tests," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We also know that these allegations were categorically denied by a representative of the People's Republic of China, so that's the situation," added Peskov.

The United States this month accused China of conducting a secret nuclear test in 2020 as it called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia.