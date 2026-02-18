WORLD
1 min read
No covert nuclear tests by Moscow or Beijing, Kremlin insists
The US this month accuses China of conducting a secret nuclear test in 2020 as it calls for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia.
No covert nuclear tests by Moscow or Beijing, Kremlin insists
Kremlin spokesman Peskov attends Russian President Putin's annual press conference, December 19, 2024 [FILE]. / Reuters
7 hours ago

The Kremlin has said that neither China nor Russia have carried out secret nuclear tests, noting Beijing had denied US accusations that it had done so.

"We've heard many references to certain tests. Both the Russian Federation and China have been mentioned in this regard. Neither the Russian Federation nor China has conducted any nuclear tests," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We also know that these allegations were categorically denied by a representative of the People's Republic of China, so that's the situation," added Peskov.

The United States this month accused China of conducting a secret nuclear test in 2020 as it called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia.

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump is pressing China to join the US and Russia to negotiate a replacement pact to New START, the last US-Russian nuclear arms control agreement, which expired on February 5.

The treaty's expiration has fuelled concerns among some experts that the world is on the verge of an accelerated nuclear arms race, though other arms control experts say such fears are exaggerated.

RelatedTRT World - China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550B in investments
France, Algeria revive security mechanism in bid to pull ties back from brink
'Meaningful progress' made in Ukraine war talks: Witkoff
Artemis II moves closer to liftoff as NASA tests countdown post repairs
Trump's immigration ratings slide to record low as support among men falls
Carney launches major defence plan to cut Canada's reliance on US
Geneva becomes Ground Zero for diplomacy with Iran nuclear and Ukraine peace talks
Iran has not agreed to all 'red lines' set out by Trump —Vance
Rubio names Tibet envoy in revival of US 'human rights' push under Trump
Galatasaray defeat 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff
Jose Jeri becomes 7th president in 10 years to be ousted in Peru
Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
'You are using Gaza as a testing lab': Protesters confront arms expo in Tel Aviv
Palestinian child killed by mine blast in occupied West Bank