No terrorist group could commit a crime more grave than Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, said Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

“Even if you brought together all the terrorist organisations in the world, they could not commit a crime against humanity greater than the genocide the terrorist Israeli regime has carried out against the people of Gaza over the past two years,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the silence of some countries that claim to speak out against terrorism in the face of Israel’s state terrorism is a grave lesson for all,” Kurtulmus said at the Global Parliamentary Conference on Counter-Terrorism and the Prevention of Violent Extremism, organised by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Speaking on the second anniversary of the start of the genocide in 2023, Kurtulmus said that more than 70,000 civilians, 80 percent of them women and children, have been brutally killed, and over 180,000 people have been wounded, half of them severely.

“These figures come from UN reports, and the real toll is likely much higher,” he added.