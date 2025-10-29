US
Judge indefinitely bars Trump administration from firing federal employees during US government shutdown
Ruling extends restraining order blocking layoffs of 4,200 federal workers as lawsuit over presidential authority continues.
A US judge indefinitely bars the Trump administration from firing federal employees during the ongoing government shutdown / Reuters
October 29, 2025

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration can’t fire federal workers during the ongoing US government shutdown, according to media reports.

US District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco on Tuesday extended her temporary restraining order barring government workers from being terminated during the shutdown.

It was set to expire on Wednesday.

Illston’s new ruling indefinitely blocks President Donald Trump from firing any federal employees while a lawsuit challenging the legality of his order plays out in court.

Court filings showed that at least 4,200 federal workers have received notices of termination since the shutdown began on 1 October.

Illston, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1995, said she believes the evidence will ultimately support the argument that the mass layoffs were illegal and exceeded presidential authority.

Under the new order, federal agencies are barred from firing workers or issuing new termination notices. Notices sent before the order was implemented do not apply.

Labour unions have sued to stop the "reductions in force" layoffs, saying the Trump administration is abusing its power to punish workers and pressure Congress to end the shutdown.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that the president has broad authority to reduce the federal workforce, which he pledged to do during his 2024 presidential campaign.

"The American people selected someone known above all else for his eloquence in communicating to employees that you’re fired, which is what they voted for," Assistant US Attorney Michael Velchik said in a statement.

The current government shutdown is the second-longest in US history, with Democrats and Republicans still refusing to compromise on their demands to reopen the government.

