More than 1,000 children in Indonesia’s West Java have suffered food poisoning this week from school lunches, authorities said, marking the latest in a string of outbreaks and a fresh setback for the president’s multi-billion-dollar free meals programme. The crisis prompted the local government to declare a health emergency in the West Bandung region.

The mass poisoning was reported in four areas of West Java province, its Governor Dedi Mulyadi told Reuters on Thursday, which came as non-governmental organisations issued calls to suspend the programme due to health concerns.

The latest cases follow the poisoning of 800 students who ate school lunches last week in West Java and Central Sulawesi provinces, which were supplied under President Prabowo Subianto's signature free nutritious meals programme.

Questions have been raised about standards and oversight of the scheme, which has expanded rapidly to reach over 20 million recipients, with an ambitious goal of feeding 83 million of Indonesia's 280 million people by year-end.

The programme's 171 trillion rupiah ($10.22 billion) budget will double next year.

Governor Mulyadi said more than 470 students fell sick in West Bandung on Monday after eating the free lunches and three more outbreaks took place there on Wednesday and in the Sukabumi region, affecting at least 580 children.

Related TRT World - Starving children in Gaza get food poisoning due to forage eating

"We must evaluate those running the programme... And the most important thing is how to deal with the students' trauma after eating the food," Mulyadi said, adding small hospitals in West Bandung were overwhelmed by sick students.

Prabowo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest cases.

Dadan Hindayana, head of The National Nutrition Agency that oversees the free meals programme, said kitchens with poisoning cases had been suspended.