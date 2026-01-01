AMERICAS
US military says 5 killed in strikes on alleged narco-trafficking vessels
Pentagon says two vessels were struck in latest operation, confirming the campaign against alleged drug smuggling continues in international waters.
US says boats were part of alleged narco-trafficking activity / Reuters
January 1, 2026

The US military has said that five people were killed in strikes on vessels it claimed were engaged in narco-trafficking in international waters.

In an updated statement, the military said it struck two vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities, resulting in five deaths.

No further details were provided on the location of the strikes or the identities of those killed.

Ongoing targeting

Since September, the US military has carried out more than 30 similar strikes on vessels it claims are used to smuggle drugs to the United States, without publicly presenting evidence linking the boats to trafficking.

International law experts and rights groups have raised concerns that such strikes may amount to extrajudicial killings, arguing that those targeted appear to be civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

The campaign comes amid increased pressure by US President Donald Trump on Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington has accused of running a drug cartel.

Maduro has denied the allegations and accused the US of seeking regime change.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
