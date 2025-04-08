WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN chief calls Gaza a 'killing field', condemns Israel for aid blockade
Guterres criticises Israeli proposals to tightly control aid deliveries, warning they violate core humanitarian principles.
00:00
UN chief calls Gaza a 'killing field', condemns Israel for aid blockade
Pointing to the Geneva Conventions governing the treatment of people in war, he emphasised the obligation of the "occupying power" to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to the population. / Reuters
April 8, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Gaza had become "a killing field," blaming Israel for blocking aid and failing in its "unequivocal obligations" to meet the needs of the Palestinian territory's residents.

"More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened," Guterres said in remarks to journalists on Tuesday.

Pointing to the Geneva Conventions governing the treatment of people in war, he emphasised the obligation of the "occupying power" to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to the population.

"None of that is happening today. No humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza," he said.

"The Israeli authorities newly proposed 'authorisation mechanisms' for aid delivery risk further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour," Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

He was referencing recent Israeli proposals over controlling aid into Gaza, which a UN source told AFP included monitoring calories to prevent misuse by Hamas.

"Let me be clear - we will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles - humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality," he said, demanding guarantees for the unhindered entry of aid to the coastal territory.

RelatedTRT Global - Rafah ambulance massacre survivor exposes Israeli lies, cover up
RECOMMENDED

‘Another Gaza’

Guterres also raised the alarm about the situation in the occupied West Bank.

"The current path is a dead end - totally intolerable in the eyes of international law and history," he said.

"And the risk of the occupied West Bank transforming into another Gaza makes it even worse.

"It is time to end the dehumanisation, protect civilians, release the hostages, ensure lifesaving aid, and renew the ceasefire."

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza is now Hiroshima: Israeli soldiers describe their horrendous crimes

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG