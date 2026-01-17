Ugandan police denied allegations by opposition leader Bobi Wine’s party that he had been arrested by soldiers as President Yoweri Museveni closed in on a landslide reelection.

Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) said on Friday night an army helicopter landed in his compound in Kampala and “forcibly took him away to an unknown destination”. The claim, however, could not be immediately verified.

National police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told a televised news conference that Wine was at his home and free to move.

“He is not under arrest,” Rusoke said on Saturday. Wine and representatives of the NUP could not be immediately reached for comment.

Wine has alleged mass fraud during Thursday’s election, held under an internet blackout, and called on supporters to protest.