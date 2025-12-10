US President Donald Trump has said that an announcement on which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace should be made early next year.

Trump told reporters during an economic event in the White House Roosevelt Room that several leaders have expressed interest in joining the board, which was established under the US-brokered Gaza plan that set up a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"We'll do it early next year, and the Board of Peace are going to...it'll be one of the most legendary boards ever," he told reporters at the White House.

"They want to all do it. Basically, it'll be the heads of the most important countries. They all want to be on (it)."

Weapons ‘freeze’

Hamas, meanwhile, signalled openness to a weapons "freeze" but rejected the full disarmament demanded in the plan.

In an interview aired by Al Jazeera, senior Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said: "The idea of total disarmament is unacceptable to the resistance. What is being proposed is a freeze, or storage of weapons, to provide guarantees against any military escalation from Gaza with the Israeli occupation."

Meshaal said mediators were discussing the idea and that "with pragmatic American thinking... such a vision could be agreed upon with the US administration."