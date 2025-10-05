Turkish activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla have testified to physical and psychological abuse, racial slurs and harassment by Israel after their illegal detention in international waters, as Turkish prosecutors continue an investigation into the attack.

A plane carrying activists from the aid flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, landed on Saturday at the Istanbul Airport.

The plane, which departed from Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, arrived at 3:50 p.m. local time (1250 GMT).

As many as 137 people from the humanitarian flotilla, including 36 Turkish and 23 Malaysian citizens, arrived by the flight.

After being transferred from Israel to Istanbul, the activists were taken to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for health checks before giving testimonies to prosecutors as witnesses.

‘Handcuffing, kicking’

Hasmet Yazici said his vessel was bombed by drones in open waters, causing physical injuries and damaging the sail.

Israeli assault boats harassed the vessel, trying to sink it, before commandos boarded and seized control.

Yazici said activists were made to sit on the concrete floor for three hours at the port of Ashdod, with their hands bound behind their backs and heads forced to the ground.

"When elderly and weak people who couldn't stay in that position for hours changed positions, they forced their heads to the ground by kicking them, handcuffing them in the position of prostration, and made them wait for one to two hours," he added.

Yazici said when they wanted to give testimonies in Turkish, a female security officer standing nearby said, "Dirty Turks, you already smell bad."

He said when activists accused her of racism, they were threatened.

"They asked us why we entered Israeli territory without permission. I told them, 'We didn't enter Israeli territory; you forcibly took us from international waters.' They asked why we were going to Gaza. I said that there is genocide happening there, that they are killing children, that we were bringing humanitarian aid, and that we set off for Gaza in accordance with international law," said Yazici.

He said they tried to make him sign three papers, but since he did not know Hebrew, he refused to sign.

‘Israeli forces stole activists’ money’