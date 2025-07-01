Turkish drone giant Baykar has officially completed its acquisition of Italy’s storied aviation manufacturer Piaggio Aerospace, the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy announced Monday.

The deal, first revealed in December 2023, was finalised in Rome with the formal transfer of both Piaggio Aero Industries and Piaggio Aviation—two companies previously under extraordinary administration.

The acquisition marks a rare moment of convergence between Turkish and European aerospace interests, and is expected to significantly reshape the continent’s civil and military aviation landscape.

A strategic leap for Italian industry

Italy’s Minister of Enterprises Adolfo Urso hailed the completion of the deal as a turning point in revitalising one of the country’s most iconic industrial brands.

“This is a strategic step for the relaunch of one of the historic names in Italian aviation, backed by a major international investor whose industrial plan opens up new opportunities in the unmanned aircraft sector,” Urso said.

The minister noted that the acquisition will deepen Italy’s aerospace competitiveness while reinforcing industrial ties with Türkiye.

He highlighted the deal’s ripple effect on Baykar’s existing cooperation with Italy’s largest defence company, Leonardo, calling it a gateway to stronger European positioning in the aerospace market.

Baykar’s vision: Preserving legacy, building the future

Speaking after the agreement, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar described the move as more than a business transaction, positioning it instead as a long-term commitment to European innovation.

“We aim to relaunch Piaggio Aerospace with an ambitious industrial vision that honors its heritage and unlocks its full potential,” he said.

Bayraktar paid tribute to the resilience of Piaggio employees who kept the company afloat during years of uncertainty, and pledged to work alongside them to drive new innovation.

Baykar Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar echoed the sentiment, calling the acquisition a “great honor” and emphasising the company’s aim to strengthen Piaggio’s role in both civil aviation and defense technologies.