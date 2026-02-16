POLITICS
Lebanon says next Hezbollah disarmament phase to take four months
Second stage of the plan depends on available capabilities, Israeli attacks, and hindrances on the ground, according to Lebanese Information Minister.
The second disarmament phase focuses on the area between the Litani River and Awali River. / AP
4 hours ago

Lebanon's government has said that the army would need at least four months to implement the second phase of the military's plan to disarm Hezbollah in the country's south.

Lebanon's government last year committed to disarming Hezbollah and tasked the army with drawing up a plan to do so.

The military said last month that it had completed the first phase of the plan, covering the area between the Litani River and the Israeli border about 30 kilometres (20 miles) farther south.

The second phase concerns the area between the Litani and the Awali rivers, around 40 kilometres south of Beirut.

Information Minister Paul Morcos told a news conference after a cabinet session that the government "took note of the army leadership's presentation" on the second stage of the plan.

"There is a timeframe of four months, extendable depending on available capabilities, Israeli attacks and hindrances on the ground," he said.

Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end Israeli war in Lebanon.

Israel has also kept troops in five south Lebanon areas it deems strategic.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on Monday on the country's south killed two people.

