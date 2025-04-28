US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that it will not reveal specific details about its operations in Yemen.

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations.

"We are very deliberate in our operational approach but will not reveal specifics about what we’ve done or what we will do," it said in a statement on Sunday.

Since March 15, it said US forces have conducted an "intense and sustained" campaign targeting the Houthi group in Yemen to restore freedom of navigation and American deterrence, adding that the operations had "lethal effects" against the Houthis.

"We will continue to increase the pressure and further disintegrate Houthi capabilities as long as they continue to impede freedom of navigation," it added.