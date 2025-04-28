WORLD
US to hide Yemen 'operational' details: CENTCOM
US President Donald Trump has ordered 'decisive and powerful military action' against the Houthi group and later threatened to 'annihilate them'.
Since the start of Operation Rough Rider, it said the US military has struck over 800 targets. / AA
April 28, 2025

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that it will not reveal specific details about its operations in Yemen.

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations.

"We are very deliberate in our operational approach but will not reveal specifics about what we’ve done or what we will do," it said in a statement on Sunday.

Since March 15, it said US forces have conducted an "intense and sustained" campaign targeting the Houthi group in Yemen to restore freedom of navigation and American deterrence, adding that the operations had "lethal effects" against the Houthis.

"We will continue to increase the pressure and further disintegrate Houthi capabilities as long as they continue to impede freedom of navigation," it added.

Since the start of Operation Rough Rider, it said the US military has struck over 800 targets.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthi group and later threatened to "annihilate them".

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 52,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 18 months.​​​​​​​

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel renewed airstrikes on Gaza last month.

