TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Pakistan ink deal for joint offshore oil and gas exploration
Expressing high hopes for Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation, Pakistan’s petroleum minister said that Islamabad is committed to providing “full support” and “strongly encourages” such collaborative efforts to explore its offshore reserves.
00:00
Türkiye, Pakistan ink deal for joint offshore oil and gas exploration
The joint bidding agreement was signed on the margins of the 2025 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in the capital Islamabad / AA
April 9, 2025

Türkiye and Pakistan have signed an agreement for jointly bidding for offshore oil and gas exploration across 40 blocks in the South Asian country.

The joint bidding agreement was signed on Tuesday on the margins of the 2025 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in the capital Islamabad, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Petroleum Ministry.

In February, the government of Pakistan announced a bidding round offering 40 offshore blocks in the Makran and Indus basins for the granting of exploration licenses, it added.

“This bid round is a significant opportunity for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country's upstream energy sector,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s Mari Energies Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited signed the agreement with Turkish state-owned enterprise Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) to jointly participate in the offshore bidding round.

RECOMMENDED

“We believe that this strategic collaboration will bring much-needed FDI to Pakistan and pave the way for the sharing and deployment of international technologies, expertise and skillsets to explore and exploit the untapped potential of Pakistan's offshore region,” the statement said.

RelatedTürkiye expands energy production with historic gas, oil finds — Erdogan

Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar along with Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik witnessed the signing ceremony.

Expressing high hopes for Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation, Malik said that Islamabad is committed to providing “full support” and “strongly encourages” such collaborative efforts to explore its offshore reserves.

Bayraktar commended the holding of the minerals investment forum by Islamabad.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout