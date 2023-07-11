Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden have discussed defence and economic priorities during a meeting, the White House said, a day after Ankara backed Sweden joining the NATO military alliance.

"They also discussed regional issues of shared interest, including their enduring support for Ukraine and the importance of preserving stability in the Aegean," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday after their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

"I want to thank you for your diplomacy and your courage to take that on. And I want to thank you for your leadership," Biden told Erdogan for agreeing to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament.

Türkiye is "starting a new process" with the United States, Erdogan said. He said the previous meetings with Biden were "warm-up sessions," adding, "Now we are starting a new process."

Erdogan stated he believes it is time for consultations at the heads of state level with the US as part of the strategic mechanism.

"I consider this meeting as the first step towards that," he added.

Erdogan also wished the US president good luck in his 2024 re-election campaign.

"Now, you are getting prepared for the forthcoming elections," Erdogan told Biden.

"And with the forthcoming elections, I would also like to take this opportunity to wish you the best of luck." Biden, laughing, responded, "Thank you ... I look forward to meeting with you in the next five years."