Wednesday, July 12, 2023

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has sounded an off note in London's normally harmonious relationship with Kiev, suggesting Ukraine should show more gratitude to its allies and griping Britain is not an "Amazon" for military supplies.

"There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude," Wallace told British media on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

He recalled that after receiving a list of weapons requests from Ukraine last year, he told officials in Kiev "I am not Amazon".

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak moved quickly to head off the suggestion that London was annoyed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fierce lobbying at the NATO summit for more Western support in his battle against the Russian offensive.

And Zelenskyy himself brushed off any suggestions of tension in the relationship.

More updates 👇

1830 GMT — UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal in return for linking Russian bank to SWIFT: sources

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he extend the Ankara-brokered deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine in return for connecting a subsidiary of Russia's agricultural bank to the SWIFT international payment system, sources told Reuters.

Russia has threatened to ditch the grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye and which expires on Monday, because several demands to dispatch its own grain and fertiliser abroad have not been met.

The last two ships travelling under the Black Sea agreement are currently loading cargo at the Ukrainian port of Odessa ahead of the deadline.

1753 GMT — Wagner mercenaries surrendering their weapons: Russia

Mercenaries of the Wagner Group have been completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defense Ministry said, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.

The disarming of Wagner reflects efforts by authorities to defuse the threat it posed and also appears to herald an end to the mercenary group's operations on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Among the weapons turned over were more than 2,000 pieces of equipment, such as tanks, rocket launchers, heavy artillery and air defence systems, along with over 2,500 metric tonnes of munitions and more than 20,000 firearms, the Defence Ministry said.

1737 GMT — Ukraine would benefit from ATACM missiles: US army general

Ukraine would benefit from the US provision of ATACM long-range missiles, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the Army's chief of staff, General Randy George, has told a Senate committee.

"The ATACMS obviously are great. That missile is a great system, adds range. So that's basically what it would be providing is the ability to attack deeper targets," George, currently the Army's vice chief of staff, said at his confirmation hearing.

Asked if they would be helpful to Ukraine, George responded: "Yes."

1733 GMT — France's Macron expresses support for Ukraine's NATO membership

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"The most direct path was open for Ukraine, which will join NATO when the circumstances are available," Macron said in a news conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"In those uncertain times, a strong message should be delivered to Russia," he said. "Russia will neither divide, nor exhaust NATO partners."

1702 GMT — British premier says NATO 'more confident and united than ever'

NATO is "more confident and more united than ever" and has taken a "big step" in its support for Ukraine, Sunak said during a press conference in Vilnius,

He strongly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, describing it as "500 days of brutal and inhumane actions."

Despite the challenges, he said Ukraine remains resilient and unwavering in its stance.

1423 GMT — Decisions made at summit bring Ukraine closer to NATO: Poland

A range of decisions were made on Ukraine during a summit in Vilnius that bring it closer to NATO, Poland's president has said, adding that there was no comparison between what had been decided regarding Ukraine at a 2008 summit and now.

"The bar was set high...we raised this Ukrainian expectation that a formal invitation to an alliance be issued for Ukraine," Andrzej Duda told a news conference.

"Such a far-reaching decision has not been made, but a whole series of decisions have been made regarding Ukraine, undoubtedly bringing Ukraine closer to NATO."

1347 GMT — Russia to put destroyed NATO equipment on show near Western embassies