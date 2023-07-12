China resolutely opposes NATO's "eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region" and has warned any action threatening Beijing's rights would be met with a resolute response, the country's mission to the European Union has said in a statement.

The statement released late on Tuesday by Beijing's mission to EU said China rejects the China-related content in NATO's joint communique from its summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

"Any act that jeopardises China's legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response," it said.

"We firmly oppose and reject this."

In a strongly worded communique issued midway into a two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Tuesday, NATO said the People's Republic of China [PRC] challenged its interests, security and values with its "ambitions and coercive policies".

"The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up," NATO heads of state said in their communique.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the summit on Tuesday that China was increasingly challenging the rules-based international order, and that alliance partners should continue to engage in dialogue with China.

China said NATO ignored basic facts, wantonly distorted Beijing's position and policies, and deliberately smeared China in its communique.

China also said NATO's repeated declarations of being a "nuclear alliance" in its communique would only further exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, which China saw as a matter of deep concern.