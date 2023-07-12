Iran’s president has begun a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy US economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world.

President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on Wednesday is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe and meet with the presidents there.

Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products, Raisi told journalists in a briefing. He didn't take questions. “None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade," he said.

Iran's leader specifically mentioned Africa's mineral resources and Iran's petrochemical experience, but the five memoranda of understanding signed on Wednesday by Iran and Kenya appeared not to address either one. Instead, they addressed information, communication and technology; fisheries; animal health and livestock production and investment promotion.

Kenyan President William Ruto called Iran a “critical strategic partner” and “global innovation powerhouse.” He expressed interest in expanding Kenya's agricultural exports to Iran and Central Asia well beyond tea.

Iran also intends to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian vehicles in Kenya's port city of Mombasa, Ruto said,

Raisi’s Africa visit is meant to “promote economic diplomacy, strengthen political relations with friendly and aligned countries, and diversify the export destinations,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement upon his arrival.