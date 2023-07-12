TRT is engaged in “human-centred journalism” with a mission to “create a fairer media where untold and unknown stories are shown to the world,” TRT Deputy Director General, International Broadcasts, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi has said.

He was speaking at this year’s Global News Forum, held at Kuching, Malaysia, on July 10-12 with the theme of ‘AI, Leading Change & Inspiring a Greener Future’.

Media professionals from around the world participated in the conclave to discuss and debate some of the most significant issues for newsrooms in 2023 and the biggest challenges facing the planet.

Global news executives also shared their perspectives and provided valuable observations regarding the future of artificial intelligence in news organisations. They discussed essential factors for driving change, including the significance of creating engaging content that motivates people to take action.

Tanriverdi said TRT will host the 2024 ABU General Assembly meeting in Istanbul next year.

Time for digitalisation

Tanriverdi raised inquiries about the recent transformations the media industry witnessed.

“The media industry, in particular, has undergone a profound evolution, presenting challenges and opportunities.”

He highlighted the rise of digitalisation in the industry and the vast possibilities artificial intelligence (AI) presents in improving content creation, distribution, and engagement while acknowledging the accompanying risks.

He stated that it is crucial to keep up with the changing path of the media landscape. “The change should be based on three principles: Digitalisation (which is using high-tech), efficiency, and cooperation.”

Describing the transformation of TRT’s international broadcasts based on these principles since last year, Tanriverdi captivated the audience by presenting compelling data to demonstrate the remarkable success of TRT’s rapid digitalisation phase in recent years.