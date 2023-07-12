Football is called “the beautiful game” for its simplicity and universal appeal. All you need is a ball, a few teammates, and voilà, the dreams are yours to make.

Except if you are a Muslim woman in France who wears a hijab.

France’s highest administrative court (Le Conseil d’Etat) has ruled that the French Football Federation (FFF) can continue to prevent anyone playing, coaching or officiating on a French football pitch from wearing religious symbols – even if such a ban limits freedom of expression and conviction.

The Conseil added that the FFF’s ban is appropriate in order to “prevent clashes or confrontations”.

The ruling went contrary to the recommendation of its own public rapporteur, which called for the annulment of the FFF’s rule that prohibits “the wearing of any sign or dress ostensibly manifesting a religious affiliation”.

According to the rapporteur, neither “proselytism” nor “provocation” occur by simply wearing the hijab, and there is no “requirement of neutrality” for football players since they are not public servants. The rapporteur also pointed out that football matches already include religious symbols, giving the example of players crossing themselves before entering the pitch.

Without a hint of irony, the FFF stated that the ruling gave it the opportunity to reaffirm “its total commitment to combating all forms of discrimination…” But the blatant discrimination was hard to miss.

A collective of hijabi players called “Les Hijabeuses”, has launched legal action against the federation’s ban. The federation’s hardline stance on “religious neutrality” on the pitch extends to banning a brief game pause to allow players an opportunity to break their fast during Ramadan.

Yet football federations in Britain, Spain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have no such problem.

The Conseil’s ruling contradicts official FIFA policy, which lifted its hijab ban in 2012. The FFF’s policy has had a painful impact on many aspiring French Muslim female soccer players, who have faced a choice between the sport they love and their faith.

Some have grown up in the same Paris banlieues that produced international stars and role models – Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté.

During childhood, some of these young female players faced opposition from their own conservative families, who deemed soccer too masculine. As they thrived locally, the families gave in – only to have the FFF turn their daughters away because of their hijabs.

Les Hijabeuses was formed in 2020 to ensure that all women can play the sport they love. They used social media to rally against the FFF’s initial ban, launching petitions and gathering support from the broader sports community, including Nike.