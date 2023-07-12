A 16-year-old Turkish boy has been elected as the "first young green mayor" of the Watford Municipality in England for his environmental project.

Muhammed Safa Kaya won a UN award for his Plant4Life project which aims to instill the habit among students of planting seeds every year.

Kaya organises educational meetings at primary schools in Watford to teach students about the importance of plants and their contributions to the ecosystem.

By collaborating with private companies and municipalities, Safa and his team distribute free seeds to students.

The project aims to reach over 10,000 students in approximately 30 schools, with a projected number of planted trees exceeding 1 million.