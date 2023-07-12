Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on sidelines of NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Vilnius.

The closed-door meeting took place on Wednesday at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO), the venue of the two-day NATO Summit that began on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, President Erdogan met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.