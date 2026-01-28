A core of Minneapolis activists is playing a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with the federal agents deployed in force to the midwestern city to round up what the federal government says are "undocumented immigrants".

Using encrypted messaging apps and mapping software, the volunteers — several of them military veterans — seek to shadow the federal officers as they comb the city for immigrants, to share their whereabouts and document arrests.

Activist Chelsea Kane pulled up alongside a black SUV that her city-wide network of eyes and ears suspected belonged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"It is not ICE. It's just a person picking up takeout. Normal human," she said after a man left an eatery and got into the car.

Kane and her fellow spotters publish the locations of officers and raids underway in an effort to document arrests and de-escalate the encounters with their presence.

The freelance software engineer, 37, is among dozens of volunteers who spend hours each day tracking the roughly 3,000 federal officers who have surged into Minnesota under US President Donald Trump's aggressive anti-immigrant crackdown.

"For me, it's just what you do. You protect your community," said the former soldier, who accuses federal authorities of racism and profiling.

Sitting alongside her in her electric SUV was her neighbour, Carrie Thompson, another volunteer.

"It's messed up, just because you have brown skin, doesn't mean that you shouldn't be here," said the 45-year-old mother-of-two.

Trump has deployed waves of heavily armed, masked agents into the heart of Minneapolis, following the playbook previously used by officers in Los Angeles and Chicago, sparking fierce local opposition.

Aggressive raids at bus stops and in front of hardware stores have led to the arrests of thousands of undocumented migrants, officials report, as well as some US citizens.

The committed band of Minneapolis residents organised spontaneously, defying the deep-freeze conditions to confront the operation that has ensnared longtime city residents.

Each neighbourhood has its own group powered by local people on the encrypted messaging app Signal, which lights up with rumours and tips when vehicles with tinted-windows or ICE officers are spotted.

Related TRT World - White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats

'It's not over'

The Trump administration has characterised the observers as criminals obstructing law enforcement, while the FBI has said it is reviewing the activity on Signal.