Guatemala's top electoral court has cleared the way for a runoff presidential election next month, seeking to end a stretch of legal manoeuvring after an inconclusive first round.

Still, a prosecutor appeared to throw a last-minute wrench in the works by announcing the suspension of the party of one of the candidates on Wednesday, raising new uncertainty in Guatemalan politics.

The runoff would feature two social democrats — Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arevalo — seeking to lead a Central American country beset by poverty, corruption and gang violence.

This means the country could soon have its first leftist president in more than a decade, if the runoff is held.

Torres and Arevalo finished first and second in the first round of voting on June 25 but neither won a majority.

The results were been held up in other courts amid allegations of irregularities, but they are now officially valid, said Mario Velazquez, secretary general of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

However, just hours earlier an anti-corruption prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, announced that at his request a criminal court has disqualified Arevalo's Semilla party, suspending its legal status.

Is runoff in doubt?