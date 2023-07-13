Large companies are spreading out their counterparty risk and increasing screening of their banking partners in response to the recent banking crisis that has been a "wake-up call", according to an industry survey to be released on Thursday.

Worried that possible future bank failures could leave them unable to trade or cause short-term liquidity crunches that could impact payroll and supplier invoices, 88% of companies are looking to increase their number of foreign exchange counterparties, according to the 2023 MillTechFX survey of 250 finance executives in North America.

Multinational companies and those with sales overseas use banks, or counterparties to the transactions, to trade foreign exchange and hedge currency risk.

"All of a sudden there's a wake-up call," said Eric Huttman, CEO at MillTechFX, the specialist currency arm of Millennium Global.

Huttman said his firm has added dozens of clients since the banking crisis and all of them have spent more time asking about its counterparty selection process.

"[They want] to make sure that we've done our homework and have an institutionalized policy in place, because ultimately, they are trusting us to do that," said Huttman. "And that they can have multiple banks."