Protests that erupted across Kenya as citizens took to the streets in cities and towns over tax hikes have claimed six lives.

In a statement on Wednesday, police confirmed the death toll, noting that the demonstrations turned rowdy, with people looting and causing damage to infrastructure.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party, had called for the protests to denounce the high cost of living and recent imposition of taxes on petroleum products.

Related Police kill dozen during Kenya protests: rights groups

Clashes with security forces