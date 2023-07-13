WORLD
UN finds 87 bodies buried in mass grave in Sudan's Darfur
The UN said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were behind the killings.
Ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in recent weeks in step with the war between rival military factions that erupted in April. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
Ali Topchi
July 13, 2023

At least 87 people including ethnic Masalits were buried in a mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur, the UN human rights office has said, noting it had credible information that the Rapid Support Forces were responsible.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors-de-combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in the same statement on Thursday.

Local people were forced to dispose of the bodies including those of women and children in an open area near the town of western El Geneina between June 20-21, the UN statement said.

Some of the people had died from untreated injuries during a wave of violence by the RSF and allied militia in the days following the killing of the local governor Khamis Abbakar, it said.

He called for a prompt and thorough investigation. It was not immediately clear what portion of the dead were Masalits.

Ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in recent weeks in step with the war between rival military factions that erupted in April.

SOURCE:Reuters
