Late in June, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the cat among the pigeons when he indicated that his government was ready to push ahead with the proposed Uniform Civil Code that will replace a varied set of religious and cultural codes governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

“Can a family run if there is one law for one member and another for another member? How can the country run with two laws?” Modi questioned while addressing members of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Around a fortnight before his comments, India’s Law Commission sought views on the proposed UCC from stakeholders, including religious organisations and tribal groups. The 30-day window for response ends on July 14.

So, what exactly is the UCC, and how will it impact different sections of society?

What is UCC?

The UCC is a proposed legal framework that aims to replace the existing personal laws based on religious customs and traditions with a common set of rules applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or gender.

It will seek to govern personal matters such as marriage, divorce, alimony, child custody, inheritance, and adoption under a standard set of rules and regulations.

Though the Indian Constitution mentions UCC – “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India” – successive governments since the country’s independence from British rule in 1947 have avoided the divisive issue.

The state of Goa has a version of the UCC, adopted from the Portuguese civil code.

Last year, the BJP-governed state of Uttarakhand said it would implement UCC in the state. A committee was also established to draft a proposal for the implementation. In the past, other BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have also expressed their willingness to follow UCC.

The country’s highest court had earlier suggested the implementation of the UCC while dealing with three separate cases – in 1985, 1995 and 2019.

In 2018, the Law Commission of India submitted a 185-page paper o the subject, concluding that implementing the UCC “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.

However, on June 14 this year, the commission reopened the debate when it issued a fresh notification on UCC, stating the need to “deliberate a fresh over the subject”.

Modi’s push came shortly thereafter.

Who will be affected?

Many religions and tribal communities follow their laws, which govern inter-personal relations and related issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

The UCC will subsume all these laws under a common set of laws.