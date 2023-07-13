Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested since temperatures have hit 43 degrees Celsius for 13 consecutive days.

More than 111 million people across the United States were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, The National Weather Service reported Wednesday. Huge swaths of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California were experiencing temperatures above 32°C.

“It is imperative users take action to limit their exposure to the oppressive hot weather as it looks to stick around for the time being,” the National Weather Service said in a separate bulletin.

Forecasters in Phoenix said the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous for people's health and could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves westerly from Texas into central California.

“It's important for the temperatures to go down at night to offer relief to people needing to recover from the daytime heat,” said Sean Benedict, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

David Hondula, chief heat officer for the city of Phoenix, noted Wednesday that “any long period without a break from the heat is dangerous.” He said the duration of the heat wave was “notable.”

Highest temperatures in recorded history

With no end in sight, this week El Paso, Texas, endured its 27th consecutive day of 38°C temperatures on Wednesday. The previous record for consecutive triple-digit highs was 23 days in 1994, when an all-time high of 45.5°C was recorded.

“It’s unprecedented," said Zak Aronson, a national weather service meteorologist in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. “It’s never happened here before in recorded history.”