Climate activists blocked a runway at Hamburg airport, causing numerous flights to be cancelled on the first day of the school vacation in the north German city.

On early Thursday, the group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport around 6 am (0400 GMT) and glued themselves to the runway.

“It can't yet be predicted when operations can resume,” the airport operators said. “According to current information about a dozen flights have had to be cancelled. Further cancellations and diversions aren't ruled out."

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway.

Group demand reduction in gas emissions