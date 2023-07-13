CLIMATE
Activists block German airports, disrupting flights
About a dozen of flights have been cancelled due to the blockade.
A police officer unglues a hand of a climate crisis activist of Last Generation as the protesters glued themselves to streets to protest against the German Industry Day, hosted by the BDI (Federation of German Industries) industry association, in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
July 13, 2023

Climate activists blocked a runway at Hamburg airport, causing numerous flights to be cancelled on the first day of the school vacation in the north German city.

On early Thursday, the group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport around 6 am (0400 GMT) and glued themselves to the runway.

“It can't yet be predicted when operations can resume,” the airport operators said. “According to current information about a dozen flights have had to be cancelled. Further cancellations and diversions aren't ruled out."

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway.

Group demand reduction in gas emissions

In a statement, the group accused the German government of lacking a strategy to tackle the climate crisis and called for immediate measures to cut emissions in the transport sector, including ending tax exemptions for airline kerosene.

Aviation is responsible for a significant share of global emissions.

If the sector were a country, it would rank in the top 10 global emitters, according to the European Commission.

Last Generation is known for its disruptive protests, blocking roads and airports to demand tougher government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the group’s members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organisation.

SOURCE:AP
