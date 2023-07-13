Fast fashion brands are dumping textile waste in developing countries, perpetuating a cycle of environmental degradation and social injustice. And Africa is the centre of this growing crisis of textile waste.

The continent is the destination for millions of tonnes of used clothing and textiles each year, much of which is of such poor quality that it is immediately sent to dump sites. This pollutes the environment, poses health risks to communities, and contributes to the climate crisis.

In recent years, the dark side of fast fashion has come to light, revealing the devastating environmental and socioeconomic consequences of the industry's practices.

A recent investigation by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet has shown that fast fashion brands are shipping millions of tonnes of garments to African countries, where they are often dumped or burned.

This comes after the journalists were contacted by an anonymous source who claimed that H&M collects used clothes but often sends them to developing countries, where they are disposed of in landfills or burned without proper environmental controls.

To verify the allegations, the journalists hid Apple Airtags (small, coin-shaped tracking devices designed to help users locate and keep track of their personal belongings) on some H&M garments purchased from a second-hand store and delivered them to H&M for recycling.

The clothes were supposed to be sorted at a facility outside Berlin but were actually sold to commercial companies in Germany that sort and export second-hand clothes. The companies then compressed the clothes into large bales to be shipped to West Africa, where they were resold, destroyed, or discarded in landfills.

The clothes were traced to some of the world’s worst dumping grounds, resulting in a devastating impact on the environment and local economies of these countries, reports Aftonbladet.

The investigation casts doubts on H&M’s promise to lead the work towards an environmentally friendly, fair, and equal fashion industry. The company launched a global clothing collection campaign in 2013, promising to recycle 95 percent of the textiles are thrown away each year.

H&M promised to resell clothes that can be re-worn, and this points to the retail industry’s struggle to deal with the end-of-life of garments despite increasing pressure to end fast fashion.

In a written response, H&M responded to the allegations by saying that it is “categorically opposed to clothes becoming waste”. The statement added, “We know that there are still challenges connected to the collection and recycling of clothing and textiles, but also see that more scalable solutions in textile recycling are being developed, which is very positive. The H&M group is actively working on the issue and also invests in such solutions.”

The investigation has illuminated the dire environmental and socioeconomic repercussions stemming from the ruthless dumping of textile waste in Africa. This problem has led to pollution, water contamination, health problems, job losses, and economic hardship. What can we do to stop this?

Africa is not a landfill

Isaac Kaledzi, a reporter for Deutsche Welle, reported that Africa’s current environmental situation could prevent the continent from meeting its clean environment targets and make it more vulnerable to climate change.

Oxfam reports that an estimated 70 percent of donated clothing worldwide ends up in Africa, with much of it discarded due to poor quality. While most donors intend for their clothes to be reused, the reality is that many of these garments are not suitable for African markets. This is due to a number of factors, including the fact that much of the donated clothing is outdated, worn, or damaged.

The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters of freshwater sources due to used clothing that enters river systems, often ending up in oceans, from where it can get washed back up on beaches, endangering marine life and ecosystems.

According to United Nations Environment Programme, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and Climate Trade, the fashion industry produces 10 percent of global carbon emissions - more than aviation and maritime shipping combined.