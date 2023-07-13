TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
United global fight needed to defeat FETO terrorist group: Altun
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun addresses participants in a panel marking the 7th anniversary of the failed coup attempt, expresses disappointment at the silence of so-called ‘friends and allies’ of Türkiye.
Altun / Others
July 13, 2023

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has exhorted global powers for a united battle against the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which was behind the July 15 failed coup attempt seven years ago.

“FETO is a global terrorist organisation, and just like in the fight against other terrorist organisations, an international struggle based on cooperation and solidarity must be pursued against it,” Altun said in a video message at a special panel discussion held simultaneously in Sweden’s capital Stockholm and Germany’s capital Berlin.

The panel organised by the Turkish Directorate of Communications was titled ‘July 15 Türkiye’s Democracy Victory Panel’, part of the commemorative programmes that mark Democracy and National Unity Day.

Türkiye remembers the sacrifice of 250 civilians who were killed defending democracy as they stood up to a renegade group of armed soldiers loyal to the FETO terror group.

At least 2,000 others were injured when they heeded a call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to defeat the mutineers, who came in armoured vehicles and unleashed machine gun fire on their fellow countrymen.

“As the Communications Directorate, we narrate the story of the July 15 epic and FETO’s crimes within Türkiye and abroad,” Altun said in his message to the participants.

He added that Türkiye will not allow the terrorist group or its collaborators to succeed.

“We did not and will not allow FETO, those who walked hand in hand with the organisation, and those who sought to accomplish what they failed to do through various illegal and unethical means, including armed force,” he said.

Without naming any country, he expressed disappointment over their “silence” over the failed coup attempt.

“While the Turkish nation successfully passed the test in which its life, homeland, and independence were challenged, many entities defining themselves as friends and allies of Türkiye, claiming to be the owners of democracy, human rights, freedoms, and similar concepts, unfortunately, failed the test they faced that night,” he said.

“Many entities, ranging from those who remained silent until it became clear that the coup attempt would fail to those who did not break their silence for days and made calls for moderation to both sides as if equating the coup perpetrators, failed even to condemn this treacherous attempt.”

Altun highlighted that the Turkish nation and state have been putting extensive efforts to eliminate the FETO organisation from all institutions.

“Despite everything, the Turkish nation and state not only managed to stop the coup attempt but also displayed tremendous efforts to uproot this treacherous gang from all institutions and organisations.”

Altun concluded with a call to regional and global peace.

“In the Century of Türkiye, our country will continue to add new achievements to the ones it has achieved in the last 20 years and will remain the advocate and protector of democracy and peace regionally and globally.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
