The United States will not pay reparations to developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters, John Kerry, the US special envoy on the climate crisis, has told a congressional hearing.

Kerry, a former US secretary of state, was asked during a hearing on Thursday before a House of Representatives foreign affairs oversight subcommittee whether the US would contribute to a fund that would pay countries that have been damaged by floods, storms and other climate-driven disasters.

"No, under no circumstances," Kerry said in response to a query from US Representative Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the subcommittee.

Kerry was testifying at a hearing on the State Department's climate agenda just days before he was scheduled to travel to Beijing for renewed bilateral talks with China on the climate crisis.