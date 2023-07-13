France is staging a seduction campaign for visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honour at Friday's annual Bastille Day parade, with the French president calling India a "key" player "in our future."

France is looking to further strengthen cooperation on an array of topics ranging from climate to military sales and the strategic Asia-Pacific region.

But human rights, seen as an increasingly pressing subject for Modi's India, was missing from the vast agenda.

President Emmanuel Macron praised India in a speech on Thursday evening before French defence officials as a "key partner."

"It is a giant in the history of the world that will have a determining role in our future," Macron said, ahead of a dinner with Modi at the Elysee Palace.

India "is also a strategic partner and friend."

Macron, with Modi at his side, will preside over Friday's grandiose annual military parade to mark France's national day.

Indian troops will march and three French-made Indian Rafale jets will do a fly-by.

As Modi arrived on Thursday, India's Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of 26 Rafales for the Indian Navy, an accord in principle announced by the Indian Defence Ministry.

The price is to be negotiated with the French, a statement said.

The purchase of three Scorpene submarines, developed by France and Spain, was also approved.

Human rights concerns

Critics have voiced concern about France giving such a perch to Modi.

India's 72-year-old prime minister is widely viewed as increasingly authoritarian and his Hindu far-right party as divisive.