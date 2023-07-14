Friday, July 14, 2023

European Union finance ministers unanimously backed extra funds for Ukraine through a top-up of its long-term budget, although differences persisted over other spending that threaten to delay or block proposed aid to Kiev.

Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference that EU finance ministers meeting had backed continued financial support for Ukraine.

"The Spanish presidency is committed to proceed swiftly to have a stable framework in place by January 2024," she said.

Calvino added that more technical work would be needed to support Ukraine, whose economy has been damaged by Russian attacks.

1540 GMT — Accused Russian intelligence officer extradited to US from Estonia

An alleged Russian intelligence officer accused by the United States of smuggling US-origin electronics and ammunition to Russia to help its war against Ukraine was extradited from Estonia, federal prosecutors said.

Vadim Konoschenok is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. Prosecutors are requesting he be detained pending trial, calling him a flight risk.

Konoschenok, 48, was detained by Estonian authorities in October 2022 while trying to cross into Russia carrying 35 types of semiconductors and electronic components, some of which were subject to US export controls, prosecutors said.

1455 GMT — Wagner fighters training territorial defence forces in Belarus: ministry

Minsk said that members of the Russian mercenary force Wagner were acting as military instructors for Belarusian territorial defence forces, three weeks after the group's aborted mutiny in Russia.

"Near Asipovichy, units of territorial defence troops are undergoing training," the Belarusian defence ministry said.

The ministry said the forces were learning skills including tactical shooting, moving on the battlefield, engineering and tactical medicine.

"Fighters of the Wagner private military company are acting as instructors in a number of military disciplines, " the ministry said.

1445 GMT — Ukraine concedes troops advancing 'not so quickly'

Ukraine acknowledged that its troops were not making speedy headway in their counteroffensive to recapture territory in the east and south of the country from Russian forces.

"Today it's advancing not so quickly," the head of the presidency Andriy Yermak told reporters, conceding that battles were difficult and saying: "If we are going to see that something is going wrong, we'll say so. No one is going to embellish".

1238 GMT — Erdogan says he is in agreement with Putin that grain deal should be extended

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared that he is in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Ankara-brokered deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain should be extended.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said that the deal will hopefully be extended from its current July 17 deadline as results of the efforts by the United Nations and Türkiye.

The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Türkiye try to extend the grain deal and is open to "explore all solutions", a European Union spokesperson said.

1221 GMT — Russia's Lavrov 'aggressively' rejected call for troop withdrawal from Ukraine - EU's Borrell

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded aggressively to a request during the ASEAN Regional Forum to withdraw troops from Ukraine, calling it part of a Western conspiracy, the European Union foreign policy chief said on Friday.

Josep Borrell was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the forum in Jakarta.

1122 GMT — Ukraine jails man tasked by Russia with blowing up arms transport routes

A Ukrainian court has jailed a man for 10 years after finding him guilty of plotting with Russia to blow up transport infrastructure to disrupt foreign arms supplies, Ukraine's domestic security agency said