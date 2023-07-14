Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency over food insecurity in the country.

All water and food resources will now fall under the National Security Council’s mandate, Tinubu said on Thursday.

The president made the decision after meeting key stakeholders of the agricultural sector at the Presidential Villa in the capital Abuja, his communications aide, Dele Alake, said in a press briefing.

Tinubu has also directed that fertiliser and seeds in government stores be released to farmers with immediate effect.

Alake added that the removal of fuel subsidy programme had affected many households and that the president was keen on averting further suffering.

The directive on fertiliser and seeds will “mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal”, said the president’s communications adviser.

Irrigation

“There will be an organic synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the use of water resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is available all years round,” Alake said.

Quoting Tinubu, Alake added that Nigeria was “no longer comfortable with seasonal farming.”