Top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia attend a security meeting with Southeast Asian foreign ministers, with the spotlight on the disputed South China Sea, the Ukraine war and North Korea's missiles.

The 27-member ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) will provide an arena for big powers to lock heads over a range of issues, and the closed-door roundtable has previously been a fractious affair, on Friday.

Host Indonesia warned that Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN cannot become a proxy, as US-China tensions flare over self-ruled Taiwan, Beijing's close ties with Moscow, and a tug-of-war for influence in the South Pacific.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend the ARF, a body set up to discuss security issues that also includes Japan, South Korea and Australia.

"The Indo-Pacific must not be another battleground," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told ministers as she opened an earlier 18-nation East Asia Summit.

"Our region must remain stable, and we intend to keep it that way."

In talks with Marsudi on Friday, Blinken said Jakarta and Washington share similar visions for a "free, open, secure, prosperous, connected, resilient" Asia-Pacific region.

"And the work that we're doing together is to make that vision real."

'First between Blinken and Lavrov'

Friday's meetings would be the first between Blinken and Lavrov since a brief March encounter in India, but no bilateral talks are expected as Russia's military campaign in Ukraine grinds on.

Wang and Blinken, however, held their second meeting in as many months on Thursday as Washington and Beijing look to stabilise their relationship.

Blinken told Wang that Washington would hold hacker s "accountable" after a breach of US government email accounts was blamed on Chinese state-backed actors, a US official said.

Wang urged Washington to "work with China in the same direction" to improve ties and stop interfering in China's affairs, according to a statement on Friday by the foreign ministry in Beijing.