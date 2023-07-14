Ankara and Athens will resume high-level diplomatic contact starting with a bilateral meeting at the Greek city of Thessaloniki soon, Türkiye’s ruling AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik has said.

Celik, who was spoke to Turkish-language TV channel Haberturk on Friday, was asked about the future of Turkish-Greek relations following a thaw in relations between the two neighbours.

Celik said that it has been decided to resume the High-Level Strategic Council meeting with Greece and that the next council meeting will take place in Thessaloniki.

Celik also thanked the Greek government and its citizens for the solidarity they showed in the aftermath of the February 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye, that killed more than 50,000 people and left many more injured.

Celik’s comments came in the wake of a rare meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met during the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere, with President Erdogan and Mitsotakis agreeing to continue dialogue that benefits both countries.

They emphasised the importance of more frequent communication at all levels, aiming to build trust and create conditions for improving Türkiye-Greece relations.

Celik highlighted the importance of both neighbours refraining from actions that could harm the improving environment in bilateral relations.

He stated that militarisation of the Aegean islands could raise tensions and impede progress on other issues.

“We are continuously discussing the protection of the rights and interests of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and the importance of respecting their laws,” Celik said.

The status of the Eastern Aegean Islands has been a long-standing friction point between Türkiye and Greece.

Ankara says the islands were given to Greece under international treaties signed in 1923 and 1947 on the condition that Athens does not militarise them.

Besides the Lausanne Treaty of 1923, several other international agreements – like the 1913 Treaty of London and the 1914 Decision of Six Powers – explicitly prohibit Greece from setting up military bases in the islands.