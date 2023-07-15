In a panel discussion this week to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt in Türkiye, the country’s Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun made a fervent appeal to the global community to unitedly battle the scourge of the FETO terrorist organisation.

FETO leaders led the coup attempt by renegade soldiers on the fateful night in 2016, leaving more than 250 civilians dead and wounded thousands of others.

“FETO is a global terrorist organisation, and just like in the fight against other terrorist organisations, an international struggle based on cooperation and solidarity must be pursued against it,” Altun said in his video message, reminding the world about the silence of “friends and allies” of Türkiye when Turkish people were giving their lives to defend democracy.

Altun’s passionate appeal is not without reason.

In the years since the failed coup, Türkiye has practically waged a lone battle against the terror group, including through diplomatic efforts to have key coup-plotters extradited from the countries they have found refuge.

The United States and Germany top the list of countries where top FETO fugitives, including its leader Fetullah Gulen, live.

Even though ample evidence was provided to initiate legal proceedings, the US made very little effort to investigate him and his extensive network of businesses.

TRT World looks at Ankara’s most wanted fugitives living abroad in safety.

US safe haven

The US has been sheltering a significant number of FETO members, most of whom fled Türkiye after failing to take control of the country through a military coup carried out by rouge soldiers infiltrated into the army.

Fetullah Gulen is the most-wanted of all FETO members and has resided in the US since 1999.

Cevdet Turkyolu, one of the closest associates to Gulen and a real estate tycoon, is another leading FETO leader living there.

Turkyolu, who lives in the town of Saylorsburg located in the state of Pennsylvania, arranges Gulen’s meetings as his “secretary” at the Golden Generation Chestnut Camp Retreat Center, a secluded facility surrounded by trees, just five minutes away from the camp.

Türkiye believes that Turkyolu controls the organisation’s funds and, at Gulen’s behest, invests millions of dollars in various commercial ventures.

Aydogan Vatandas, one of the prominent figures in FETO’s propaganda structure and the administrator of the Twitter account named ‘Fuat Avni’, is known as one of the ‘princes’ of Fetullah Gulen.

Vatandas, who is being investigated for leading an armed terrorist organisation in Istanbul, is reported to have been one of the administrators of the Fuat Avni Twitter handle, through which he shared information obtained through illegal wiretapping by FETO and disseminated fabricated content before and during the coup.

When Vatandas realised he had been exposed, he evaded technical surveillance with the help of undercover FETO intelligence agents and escaped to the US through Germany.