One man has been killed and two people injured, one seriously, in a stabbing at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden, police said.

A man entered the centre, a former bakery in the historic heart of the university city, just before 9:30 a.m. and “for as yet unclear reasons stabbed the victims and then fled,” police said in a statement on Friday.

A 66-year-old man “was so badly injured that he died at the scene, two others were taken to a hospital,” police said.

The chairman of the centre, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the three victims were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organisations that uses the centre.