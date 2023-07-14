Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised that the United States would work with allies to deter "aggression" from North Korea, a day after Pyongyang announced the test launch of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.

The top US diplomat met jointly on Friday with the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian meeting in Jakarta, with all three condemning what Blinken called "provocations" from Pyongyang.

"We are joined resolutely in a common defence and making sure that we are doing everything possible to deter and defend against an y aggression," Blinken said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin noted that the test came just as regional powers were meeting for the talks in Jakarta, where North Korea sent an official.

Related World leaders react to North Korea's sixth nuclear test

"What North Korea is doing is completely against expectations of the international community," Park said.