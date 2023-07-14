WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan threatens action against Afghan 'safe havens' after deadly attacks
At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed when fighters stormed an army base in the southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, while three more were killed in a separate incident in the same area.
Pakistan threatens action against Afghan 'safe havens' after deadly attacks
Militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government and install their own brand law in the country of 220 million people, have been active in Balochistan. (Reuters Archive) / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 14, 2023

Pakistan's army has said that the country is seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan, and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers were killed in two attacks.

Nine soldiers were killed after the fighters stormed an army base in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area on Wednesday, the military said on Friday.

The army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," it said, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant umbrella group.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," it said, without spelling out who it might target with its response.

RelatedScores dead, dozens injured in Pakistan mosque suicide attack

"The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed," it added.

RECOMMENDED

The foreign ministry of Afghanistan's Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for a comment .

Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.

Balochistan is a mineral-rich region that has been troubled by a decades-old ethnic Baloch insurgency.

Militants, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government and install their own brand law in the country of 220 million people, have also been active in Balochistan.

They have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the bombing of a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people earlier this year.

RelatedPakistan: Afghan soldiers who crossed border after Taliban attack returned
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says