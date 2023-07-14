The International Criminal Court has confirmed a more than $30 million reparations package for thousands of victims of Democratic Republic of the Congowarlord Bosco Ntaganda, including former child soldiers.

Named the "Terminator" for his reign of terror in the vast African country in the early 2000s, Ntaganda was jailed for 30 years in 2019 for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Judges afterwards awarded $30.3 million (27 million euros) in reparations, but last year ordered a review saying the number of victims were unclear.

But on Friday "the Chamber unanimously assesses Mr Ntaganda's liability for reparations at USD $31,300,000," the Hague-based court said in a statement.

Although Ntaganda is liable for the payment, the ICC found that he did not have the funds, which would now be paid from the Trust Fund for Victims at the ICC.

Judges asked court officials to "continue exploring whether Mr Ntaganda possessed any undiscovered assets" and monitor his finances "on an ongoing basis."

Thousands of victims

Judges added that based on available information, there were an estimated 7,500 direct and indirect victims of violent attacks, as well as 3,000 direct or indirect victims of crimes against child soldiers.