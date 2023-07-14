Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up a potentially era-defining Wimbledon title showdown after cruising through their semi-finals, with the Serb superstar promising a "feast" of tennis in the championship match.

Daniil Medvedev was swept aside in brutal fashion on Friday by world number one Alcaraz, who romped into the final with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Friday.

Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion, reached his ninth final at the All England Club and record 35th at the Grand Slams by seeing off Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 [7/4].

On Sunday, the 36-year-old world number two will attempt to equal Roger Federer's mark of eight Wimbledon titles and Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals in June, with the Spaniard admitting the stress of facing the Serb had caused severe body cramps that undermined his performance.

"I believe I can beat Djokovic," said 20-year-old Alcaraz, who was still three months shy of his fifth birthday when Djokovic won his first Slam title in Australia in 2008.

"Everyone knows the legend he is. I will fight. I will believe in myself. There's no time to be afraid, no time to be tired."

Djokovic believes his experience in Slam finals will be a key factor but remains wary of the flamboyant shotmaker.

"He's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," he said.

Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight-sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago.

Back then, however, he was 75 in the world while Medvedev was number two in the rankings.