Sweden has granted a permit for a "protest" which would include burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, sparking condemnation from Israel and Jewish organisations.

The controversial act, scheduled for Saturday, comes weeks after Sweden allowed an extremist to set fire to pages of the holy Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque — leading to widespread outrage and condemnations around the world.

Saturday's action is in response to the desecration of Muslims' holy book Quran and would be an expression in support of freedom of speech, according to the application to police.

Stockholm police said three people would participate in the desecration of holy books outside the Israeli Embassy at 1 pm [1100 GMT].

In a comment to the AFP news agency, Stockholm police stressed that in line with Swedish legislation they granted permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during them.

"The police does not issue permits to burn various religious texts — the police issues permits to hold a public gathering and express an opinion," said Carina Skagerlind, press officer for Stockholm police.

"An important distinction," she added.

Related UN rights body condemns Quran desecration, Western states oppose resolution

Herzog condemns Sweden's decision

Israel's President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organisations to immediately condemn the decision.

"I unequivocally condemn the permission granted in Sweden to burn holy books," Herzog said in a statement.

"I condemned the burning of the Quran, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heartbroken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people," the head of state added.

Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said in a statement that granting the permit was "not freedom of expression but antisemitism".

Israel's Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman said he is shocked and horrified by more permission for public burnings of holy books.

"I utterly condemn the burning of holy books sacred to any religion as an act of hate and disrespect that has nothing to do with freedom of expression," Kulman wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau wrote to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, urging him to stop the desecration.