Turkish envoy to US Hasan Murat Mercan has warned Washington of potential implications of hundreds of schools in America being run by FETO terrorist organisation, the group behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye.

"FETO terrorist organisation distinguishes itself under the pretext of social work, education, and business friendliness," Mercan said during a commemoration ceremony at the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC to observe the seventh anniversary of the defeated coup attempt.

He said FETO operates in around 160 countries, and principles of "reason and morality are set aside" in such terror organisations.

"In reality, only in the US they operate over 230 charter schools with over 800 million dollars annual revenue," Mercan said.

The Turkish top diplomat in US pointed out the concerning fact that hundreds of thousands of children in the US are being educated in these charter schools, cautioning both his "friends in the United States" and "in other societies as well" about the potential implications.

"How these people can inflict and will inflict their evil feelings, evil ideas, evil objectives to those innocent kids, innocent people?" Mercan asked.

"They are more threat to democracies than any other else," he said. "When they get a chance, they will try to break the democratic structures".

The ceremony commenced on Friday with a moment of silence and the recital of the national anthem, followed by a Quran recitation in honour of the victims of 2016 defeat coup bid.

July 15 is observed in Türkiye as Democracy and National Unity Day.

The event was attended by a gathering of nearly 200 individuals, including numerous US officials, representatives from diplomatic missions of various countries, and 14 ambassadors.

US State Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics Vice Admiral Ricky Williamson were among the attendees of the commemoration ceremony.

Mercan also thanked the attendees to "commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice on July 15, 2016, while defending Turkish democracy".

"We are at an age and time where defending and reserving our democracy is ever more important. Otherwise, we will all fail to deliver a peaceful and prosperous future for our people," he said.