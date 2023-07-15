Saturday, July 15, 2023

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to "expand the scale" of his country's humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine, after a summit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Seoul "will expand the scale of supplies from last year, when we provided materials such as helmets and bullet-proof vests", he said at a press briefing after the two leaders met.

Yoon, who earlier visited the town of Bucha on his unannounced visit to Ukraine, added that humanitarian aid would be increased to $150 million in 2023, from $100 million last year.

1256 GMT — India says brokering peace in Ukraine beyond bloc's remit

Brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine is beyond the remit of the G20 and such efforts will be best undertaken by the United Nations and through bilateral negotiations, India's sherpa to the bloc has said.

"Our view is that G20 is an economic forum, not a forum to discuss security issues," India's sherpa Amitabh Kant told Reuters in an interview.

"However, as PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi said during Bali, this is not an era of war, but an era of dialogue and diplomacy," Kant added, referring to a G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November.

Sherpas are personal representatives of the leaders of G20 member countries. The representatives are involved in a preparatory process called the Sherpa Track, which is a series of meetings and negotiations that lead up to the annual G20 Summit.

1222 GMT — Moscow says attacks on its nuclear facilities could spill over to Europe

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned that Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian nuclear facilities may lead to a catastrophe in Europe.

In a statement on the ministry's website, Zakharova condemned Ukraine's attack on the Russian Kursk nuclear power plant, saying Kiev "embarked on a path of nuclear terrorism."

"This is not the first time Kiev has threatened the safety of the Kursk NPP. In August 2022, as a result of the actions of Ukrainian saboteurs, the pillars of power lines were damaged, which created risks to the safe operation of the plant," she said.

Zakharova called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN to pay attention to such actions.

1158 GMT — Putin talks grain deal, African peace plan with S.Africa's Ramaphosa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which the two leaders discussed the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal and an African peace initiative on Ukraine, the Kremlin said.