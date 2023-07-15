The United Nations has raised concerns about "unacceptable conditions" set by Damascus for allowing aid to flow through its Bab al Hawa crossing to opposition-run areas in northwest Syria, according to a document reviewed by the AFP news agency.

The delivery of humanitarian aid through the crossing has been stalled since Monday, when a 2014 UN deal expired.

A letter this week from Syrian authorities allowing the use of the border crossing between Türkiye and Syria "contains two unacceptable conditions," according to a document sent to the UN Security Council from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] on Friday.

OCHA said it was concerned that Damascus had "stressed that the United Nations should not communicate with entities designated as 'terrorist.'"

The second condition it bridled at was that the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent [SARC] should "supervise and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid" in northwest Syria.

The UN says more than four million people in northwest Syria are in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

Through an arrangement that began in 2014, the UN largely delivers relief to northwest Syria via neighbouring Türkiye through the Bab al Hawa crossing.

Syria announced on Thursday that it would authorise the UN to use Bab al Hawa to deliver vital humanitarian aid to millions of people in the area for six months.

Syria's ambassador to the UN Bassam Sabbagh told reporters on Thursday that his country had taken a "sovereign decision" on allowing the aid to continue.

Related Syria to allow UN aid into Idlib via Turkish crossing for six months

'Comprehensive and unrestricted'

That announcement followed the expiration on Monday of a mechanism that has allowed UN convoys to use the crossing to rebel areas without authorisation from Damascus.